Transit Center skywalk to come down this weekend

Crews plan to begin demolition work Friday on a skywalk bridge that spans East Michigan Street and links the O’Donnell Park parking garage in downtown Milwaukee to the former Milwaukee County Transit Center.

The work will cause East Michigan Street to be closed between North Cass Street and North Lincoln Memorial Drive from Friday to Monday. Demolition work on the skywalk is expected to continue until Feb. 3.

The transit center is being demolished as construction gets underway on The Couture, a $122 million, 44-story high-rise tower near the city’s lakefront. One finished in 2018, The Couture will contain about 300 luxury apartments and retail space.