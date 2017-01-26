Unemployment claims hit lowest point in decades

State unemployment claims are coming in at the lowest rate seen in decades.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported Wednesday that fewer initial unemployment claims — meaning those filed by someone who has just lost a job — were filed in December than in any month going back 1988. And the number of continuing monthly claims — meaning those filed by people who have already been receiving unemployment benefits — was at its lowest in 30 years.

Those figures came a day after the Associated General Contractors of America reported that Wisconsin added 4,000 construction jobs in 2016. That increase brought the total in the state’s construction workforce to 116,700, according to seasonally adjusted numbers drawn from federal Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The annual increase put Wisconsin among 32 states whose construction industries added jobs in 2016. That total was down from the 44 states that had seen gains in construction employment in 2015.

The AGC of America noted that 73 percent of the construction companies that responded to a recent AGC survey reported plans to hire more workers in 2017. At the same time, an equal percentage said they expect to have a hard time filling hourly or salaried craft jobs.

AGC officials said the industry’s persistent labor shortage will continue to place a damper on hiring.