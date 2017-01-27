Quantcast
Home / Commercial Construction / Business Digest for Jan. 27, 2017

Business Digest for Jan. 27, 2017

By: Daily Reporter Staff January 27, 2017 11:57 am

In conjunction with the 55th annual Milwaukee NARI Home Improvement Show at the State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, the Milwaukee NARI Workforce Development Committee and the Milwaukee NARI Foundation will host a free job fair for those looking to secure a career in the home improvement and remodeling industry.

