Walker gets behind push to curtail occupational licenses (UPDATE)

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is moving forward with an effort to slow the increase in occupational licensing requirements in Wisconsin, while promising to reduce those already on the books without saying which could be targeted for removal.

Licensing for construction trades, such as electricians, will most likely not be changed by these efforts.

There has been a bipartisan push in recent years across the country to curtail licensing requirements, which have been described as excessive and a burden to people trying to enter a profession while also passing along increasing costs to consumers.

There are more than 370,000 active license and credential holders in Wisconsin and 244 license types regulated by the Department of Safety and Professional Services.

Walker announced on Monday that he intends to target occupational licenses in his next budget, to be released on Feb. 8. Walker said he will implement policies to slow the adoption of new license requirements and review existing ones. Ten states already have both so-called sunset and sunrise reviews, according to a November report from the conservative law firm the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.

Under the outline of Walker’s approach, any proposal to create a new licensing requirement would have to show whether the license would “address a legitimate threat to public health or safety, and the extent to which it raises barriers to entry for prospective workers.”

Sen. Chris Kapenga, a Republican from Delafield, is among those pushing for a curtailing of occupational licenses in the state. He said these efforts have so far not specified which licenses may be targeted, but he noted that occupations that can clearly prove that there are public-safety risks associated their work will have a stronger case for having the requirements.

“If you put your common-sense hat on and say if someone does not have a license or some type of certification and that could lead to pervasive public-safety risk … then that is the role of government,” Kapenga said. “If you can’t prove that, then going down the road, you’re really going to have to justify why there is a license in place.”

The Wisconsin chapter of Americans for Prosperity, a conservative group funded by the Koch brothers, has praised Walker’s promises of reform. Eric Bott, the group’s state director, said occupational licenses can limit work opportunities for people who need a job the most.

“It’s a huge barrier to entry,” he said.

AlthoughWalker and Wisconsin Republican lawmakers have been the most outspoken in support of reviewing licenses, Democrats have not come out strongly against it. Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca said it’s appropriate to review licensing requirements occasionally, as long as the priority is providing work opportunities while also safeguarding public health and safety.

The Daily Reporter’s Alex Zank also contributed to this report.