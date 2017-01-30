Full steam ahead (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Employees of Brookfield-based Hunzinger Construction put up the Steamfitters Local 601’s new training facility on Jan. 25 at 6310 Town Center Drive, Madison. Hunzinger is charged with the construction of the roughly 70,000-square-foot, two-story building, which was designed by Potter Lawson.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

Hunzinger’s Russ Nelson drives a nail while setting forms for a footing wall. Judd Frazier prepares to snap a chalk line while forming a footing wall.

Brad Roeder counter-sinks holes while preparing boards for the parapet installation.

