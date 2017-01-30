Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Full steam ahead (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Full steam ahead (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

By: Kevin Harnack January 30, 2017 11:14 am

Employees of Brookfield-based Hunzinger Construction put up the Steamfitters Local 601’s new training facility on Jan. 25 at 6310 Town Center Drive, Madison. Hunzinger is charged with the construction of the roughly 70,000-square-foot, two-story building, which was designed by Potter Lawson.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

 

 

 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo