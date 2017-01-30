Miron apparent low bidder for Madison Municipal Building

JobTrac, the Daily Reporter’s online project and bidding database is available by subscription. To view the JobTrac listing related to this story, click the link(s) below. Madison Municipal Building Renovation

Miron Construction Co. Inc. is the apparent low bidder for a proposed renovation of Madison’s Municipal Building, although the company’s bid came in $8 million higher than city engineers had estimated.

The city plans to fully renovate the historic government building, which stands at 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., to make it more energy efficient and provide more work spaces to city staff. The project will also make the building last at least another 50 years, according to Madison’s 2017 capital budget.

City officials had originally expected the project to cost $26.1 million, of which $20.8 million would be construction costs. Neenah-based Miron’s bid came in at a little more than $28.8 million. Fitchburg-based Tri-North Builders, the only other firm to submit a bid, said it could do the work for a little less than $31 million.

The bids were opened on Friday afternoon.

Initial work on the Madison Municipal Building project began in 2014, when city officials set aside money for programming and preliminary design.