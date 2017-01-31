Quantcast
Milwaukee panel endorses plan for Bon-Ton Stores building

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com January 31, 2017 3:37 pm

A Milwaukee panel has given its approval to a plan that would have the city help pay for renovations of a downtown Boston Store building and the redevelopment of the former Warner Grand Theatre.

