December industry employment up in 8 Wis. metro areas

Construction employment was up in eight of the state’s metropolitan areas, down in three and unchanged in one in the year-long period running through December.

Those figures were reported by the Associated General Contractors of America on Wednesday using seasonally adjusted data first gathered by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Wisconsin, the biggest percentage gain in employment was seen in Wausau, where the total number of workers in the industry was up by 12 percent from December 2015 to December 2016, going from 2,500 to 2,800.

Gains were also seen in the Sheboygan, Oshkosh-Neenah, Madison, Janesville-Beloit, Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Eau Claire metropolitan areas. Construction employment was meanwhile unchanged in Racine and was down in the Appleton, La Crosse-Onalaska and Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis areas.

Of the 358 metropolitan areas in the U.S., construction employment was down in 110, up in 183 and unchanged in 65, according to the AGC. AGC officials called on President Donald Trump to live up to his campaign pledge to spend heavily on public-works projects.

“The fact is, employers can’t compete and succeed if their workers are stuck in traffic and their products are being rerouted around unsafe bridges and crumbling roads,” said Stephen E. Sandherr, AGC chief executive.