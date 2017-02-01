Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Early construction industry reviews of the Trump presidency

Early construction industry reviews of the Trump presidency

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com February 1, 2017 3:44 pm

Construction-industry groups are calling for President Donald Trump to keep his campaign promise to invest more in infrastructure, but have been generally pleased with what they’ve seen from the new administration so far.

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo