Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Walker: Bad estimate for road costs no reason to raise taxes

Walker: Bad estimate for road costs no reason to raise taxes

By: Associated Press February 1, 2017 3:37 pm

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says he remains opposed to increasing the gas tax despite an audit last week that showed major highway projects in Wisconsin have cost more than initially estimated over the past decade.

The Republican governor said Wednesday that now is “not the time to raise any tax” because the state is seeing a big increase in tax collections.

The state audit released last week found the Wisconsin Department of Transportation underestimated the cost of completed or ongoing projects by more than $3 billion.

The department faces a nearly $1 billion shortfall and Republicans who control the Legislature and Walker are at odds over how to deal with it.

Walker says he wants to know whether the underestimate of costs was due to staff miscalculations or market forces.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo