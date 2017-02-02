Bill would let utilities offer loans to replace lead lines (UPDATE)

By CARA LOMBARDO

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican chairman of the state Senate’s Natural Resources Committee wants to let utilities loan money to customers who want to replace lead service lines into their homes and businesses.

At least 176,000 customers in Wisconsin have lead service lines, with about half in Milwaukee County. Lead particles that flake off into water running through the lines can cause brain damage to young children.

Communities around the state have struggled to adequately defray the costs for homeowners to replace their portion of the pipes, which can cost up to $5,000 per location.

Sen. Robert Cowles introduced a bill Thursday that would let municipalities grant water utilities the authority to offer financing arrangements to customers with lead service lines. The arrangements could take many forms, including low-interest or no-interest loans, customer cost-sharing or an income threshold for qualifications.

“We’re trying to give more authority to water utilities to utilize the resources they have,” Cowles said.

In Green Bay, which includes some of Cowles’ district, about 4,000 homes have lead service lines.

Last year, the Department of Natural Resources allocated $14.5 million to poor communities to fund lead service line replacements. But Cowles said many communities didn’t qualify for that funding.

Customers in places like Milwaukee — where 70,000 homes or businesses have lead service lines — have pushed back against proposals that leave some of the burden of paying for the expensive replacement to them.

Cowles said his proposal would leave it to municipalities and utilities to decide how much assistance to provide.

“Some people are saying ‘well, we could go further,'” Cowles said of his proposal. “But we might not get it passed. I think I can get this passed.”

Cowles’ proposal would only apply to cases where the municipality has already replaced or plans to replace its portion of the lead service line. Utilities could not fund financing programs with revenue generated from increases in customer rate payments without permission from the Public Service Commission but could use other sources of money without approval, according to Cowles’ spokeswoman Toni Herkert.

Curt Witynski, assistant director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, said the bill is a step in the right direction. But municipalities want water utilities to be able to get approval from the PSC for rate increases to fund financing programs, he said.