Home / Commercial Real Estate / Great Wolf Resorts buys Mall of America water park for $39.1M

Great Wolf Resorts buys Mall of America water park for $39.1M

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires February 2, 2017 12:10 pm

Madison-based Great Wolf Resorts Inc. has paid $39.1 million for the Water Park of America and a connected hotel near the Mall of America in Bloomington, according to a certificate of real estate value made public Wednesday.

