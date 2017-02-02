Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Milwaukee Public Schools holding business symposium

Milwaukee Public Schools holding business symposium

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com February 2, 2017 3:44 pm

Milwaukee Public Schools plans to host a business symposium for contractors and vendors who want to do business with the School District.

The symposium, which MPS plans to make an annual event, will include workshops centered on economic and workforce development, according to a news release.

The session topics will include: Doing business with the district; making the most of certifications meant to give a leg up to businesses that have historically had trouble winning public contracts; forming strategic partnerships with MPS; and using capacity-building resources for businesses. The event will wrap up with businesses being matched with contract sponsors.

The symposium runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 23. Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. at 100 Manpower Place, Milwaukee.

Anyone who is interested in attending can submit a registration form to stanlerl@milwaukee.k12.wi.us or call (414) 475-8340.

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo