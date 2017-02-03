Wis. home improvement company to bring distribution plant, 315 jobs to Kansas

EDGERTON, Kan. (AP) — Wisconsin-based Spectrum Brands Hardware and Home Improvement company plans to consolidate two of its distribution plants at a single site in Edgerton, Kan.

According to the Kansas Commerce Department, the move by Spectrum Brands will bring 315 jobs to Kansas.

The department said Friday that Spectrum will consolidate existing distribution centers in Charlotte, N.C., and Mira Loma, Calif., into one distribution building in Edgerton.

Spectrum says it will begin moving the operations immediately. It plans to begin receiving inventory in Edgerton in March and to start shipping out of Edgerton in April.