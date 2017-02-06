Manitowoc crane performs first heavy lifting duty

The Port of Milwaukee’s new $2.7 million crane is scheduled to make its first heavy lift on Monday afternoon.

The new Manitowoc model 2250 crawler crane that was recently purchased by the city arrived to the port last last year. The crane will be used by Port of Milwaukee employees to move cargo on Jones Island; to lift cargo on and off barges, lakers and ocean-going ships; as well as loads that arrive by rail.

Monday’s lift involves moving part of a locally built mining shovel. The shovel’s mainframe component weights more than 200,000 pounds.

Mayor Tom Barrett said the crane will help keep operations afloat at the port.

“This new crane is a City infrastructure investment that supports the Port’s operations and serves the transportation needs of local companies,” Barrett said in a statement.

The Port of Milwaukee is governed by the seven-member Board of Harbor Commissioners, a panel appointed by Barrett and confirmed by the city’s Common Council. The Board oversees operations on the 467-acre port.