On the (Bel)mark (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)
By: Kevin Harnack
February 6, 2017
9:56 am
Crews work on the expansion of Belmark’s offices on Jan. 17 in DePere. Neenah-based Miron Construction is overseeing the project, which includes a 41,000-square-foot addition to create new office space and a skywalk. The project is on track to be complete this month.
Staff photos by Kevin Harnack
Miron Construction’s Grant Gilaldini installs grab bars in a restroom stall.
Miron Construction’s Jay Moericke installs an expansion joint for the newly built skywalk.
A & J Mechanical Contractors’ John Damro solders copper pipe while roughing in an under-cabinet water supply.