Home / Commercial Construction / On the (Bel)mark (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

On the (Bel)mark (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

By: Kevin Harnack February 6, 2017 9:56 am

Crews work on the expansion of Belmark’s offices on Jan. 17 in DePere. Neenah-based Miron Construction is overseeing the project, which includes a 41,000-square-foot addition to create new office space and a skywalk. The project is on track to be complete this month.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

 

