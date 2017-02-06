On the (Bel)mark (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Crews work on the expansion of Belmark’s offices on Jan. 17 in DePere. Neenah-based Miron Construction is overseeing the project, which includes a 41,000-square-foot addition to create new office space and a skywalk. The project is on track to be complete this month.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

Miron Construction’s Grant Gilaldini installs grab bars in a restroom stall. Miron Construction’s Jay Moericke installs an expansion joint for the newly built skywalk.

A & J Mechanical Contractors’ John Damro solders copper pipe while roughing in an under-cabinet water supply.

