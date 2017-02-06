Quantcast
Trending
Home / Community Development / VISION 2050 report says more roads, public transit needed to compete

VISION 2050 report says more roads, public transit needed to compete

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com February 6, 2017 3:08 pm

If southeast Wisconsin wants to compete with other regions around the U.S., more money is needed for the state’s transportation system, says a regional planning agency.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo