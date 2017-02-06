Walker denies rumor that he’s interested in Trump Cabinet

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is repeating his insistence that he will not join President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

Walker told reporters Monday in Green Bay that he is “not going to be in the Cabinet.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan says that fresh rumors began to circulate in Washington last week that Walker could be interested in the job of Labor secretary if Trump’s nominee Andrew Puzder is not confirmed. His hearing has been postponed multiple times.

Pocan says the rumors caught on after Walker talked about labor issues with Vice President Mike Pence and after when engaged in a Trump-like Twitter battle with Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Pocan says the rumor “makes sense.”

But Walker has repeatedly said he’s focused on possibly running for a third term as governor.