Construction defect firm expanding into Wisconsin

By: Erika Strebel February 7, 2017 10:39 am

A law firm that specializes in representing plaintiffs in construction defect claims is expanding its office to Madison and Milwaukee.

Alex Nelson, who was recently sworn into the Wisconsin bar, will be leading Benson, Kerrane, Storz & Nelson’s expansion into the two areas, according to a news release.

BKSN has offices in Minnesota, Texas and its headquarters in Golden, Colo., and employs 10 attorneys and 10 support staff members, according to the firm’s website. The firm has offices in Houston; Bloomington, Minn.; Irving, Texas; and Golden, Colo.

BKSN, which was founded in 2003, represents property owners in construction defect claims against developers, builders, subcontractors and their insurance companies. It also represents plaintiffs in class action lawsuits involving construction product defects.

