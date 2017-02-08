BUILDING BLOCKS: Gerhard’s Kitchen & Bath Store

Project name: Gerhard’s Kitchen & Bath Store, Delafield
Address: Williams Towne Shopping Center, 2566 Sun Valley Drive, Delafield
Size: 6,000 square feet
Start date: January
Estimated completion date: April 2017
Owner: First Supply, La Crosse
General Contractor: MSI General Corp., Oconomowoc
Lead Architect: Jim Olson, MSI General Corp.
Number of workers employed: 40-plus
Significance to the region: The new store, which will be open seven days a week, will carry the full line of Gerhard’s Kitchen & Bath Store brands and will feature a designated Kohler showroom, working displays and handcrafted cabinets, among other things. First Supply is a family-owned company that was established in 1897.
Project Challenge: MSI General is charged with maximizing the store’s space and providing room for interactive displays. There is also a working shower with over 50 operating shower heads, body sprays and other features that tend to complicate the interior construction work.