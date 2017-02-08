BUILDING BLOCKS: Gerhard’s Kitchen & Bath Store

Project name: Gerhard’s Kitchen & Bath Store, Delafield

Address: Williams Towne Shopping Center, 2566 Sun Valley Drive, Delafield

Size: 6,000 square feet

Start date: January

Estimated completion date: April 2017

Owner: First Supply, La Crosse

General Contractor: MSI General Corp., Oconomowoc

Lead Architect: Jim Olson, MSI General Corp.

Number of workers employed: 40-plus

Significance to the region: The new store, which will be open seven days a week, will carry the full line of Gerhard’s Kitchen & Bath Store brands and will feature a designated Kohler showroom, working displays and handcrafted cabinets, among other things. First Supply is a family-owned company that was established in 1897.

Project Challenge: MSI General is charged with maximizing the store’s space and providing room for interactive displays. There is also a working shower with over 50 operating shower heads, body sprays and other features that tend to complicate the interior construction work.