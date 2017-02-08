Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Milwaukee County seeking construction manager for new zoo exhibit

Milwaukee County seeking construction manager for new zoo exhibit

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com February 8, 2017 1:22 pm

Along with giraffes and zebras, visitors to the Milwaukee County Zoo will be seeing some hardhats. Milwaukee County officials issued a request for proposals this week seeking a firm to provide construction management and administration services for the construction of a new Adventure Africa Elephant Exhibit at the zoo. The new exhibit is needed to ensure the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo