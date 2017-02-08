Quantcast
Trending
Home / Today's News / Milwaukee officials approve Boston Store, Grand Theatre spending proposals

Milwaukee officials approve Boston Store, Grand Theatre spending proposals

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com February 8, 2017 11:45 am

Milwaukee Common Council members on Tuesday approved a proposal that would provide money for both a renovation of the city's downtown Boston Store building as well as the redevelopment of the former Warner Grand Theatre. The proposal, approved 15-0 by the Common Council on Tuesday, will provide a $1.9 million forgivable loan to Bon-Ton Stores Inc. as part of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo