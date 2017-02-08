Say cheese! Legislature set to pass bill helping cheese plant

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A measure designed to help a cheese distributor is set to be the first one passed by the Wisconsin state Legislature.

The state Assembly planned to vote Wednesday on the bill that would make it possible for tax incentives to be extended to help finance construction of a $30 million cheese packaging and distribution plant in the village of Oostburg near Sheboygan.

Plymouth-based Masters Gallery Foods is looking to construct the new facility. The bill would allow Oostburg to create a new tax incremental district to help subsidize construction of the 150,000-square-foot facility.

It is expected to create 120 jobs over three years.

The Senate has already passed the measure. Once approved by the Assembly it would head to Gov. Scott Walker for his consideration.