Senate to debate bill limiting union influence

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin state Senate is to debate a bill fast-tracked by Republicans that limits the influence of unions on bids for public projects.

The bill is up for debate on Wednesday. It prohibits state and local governments from requiring companies bidding on public projects to enter into project labor agreements. Those are collective bargaining agreements for work on projects which few places in Wisconsin require.

Unions say local governments should get to set the terms of bids while the measure’s supporters say non-union companies shouldn’t be excluded.

The Assembly is expected to vote on the bill in March. If both the Senate and Assembly pass it, Gov. Scott Walker would need to sign it before it becomes law.