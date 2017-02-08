State Senate OKs ban on mandatory government PLAs

The state Senate on Wednesday gave its blessing to a bill that would ban local governments from imposing project-labor agreements on contractors who bid for public projects.

Lawmakers debated Senate Bill 3 for more than an hour, then voted 19-13 – on party lines – in favor of the bill.

Senate Democrats proposed two amendments to the bill, one that would require municipalities to give preferences to contractors that are run by minorities or women, and another requiring them to give preferences to veteran-run contractors. Both were tabled.

The bill now heads to the Assembly, which is expected to vote on it in March. An Assembly committee has already held a public hearing on a companion bill.

If the Assembly approves the Senate version of the proposal, its next stop will be Gov. Walker’s desk, where it will only need his signature to become law.

Proponents of the proposed ban argue that mandatory PLAs often direct government projects to unionized companies by requiring winning bidders to contribute to union-run health and pension funds and to recruit workers through local labor halls.

Even though non-union contractors can technically still compete for contracts with mandatory PLAs, most choose not to after calculating what the additional compliance costs would add to their bid prices. Non-union company officials complain that any payments to union health and pension funds would come on top of the benefits they already provide; they also note that their employees would most likely never be able to take advantage of union-provided benefits.

By setting up obstacles to nonunion bidding, critics argue, governments effectively suppress the competition that is supposed to hold down the cost of public projects.

Those on the other side of the argument point out that PLAs are seldom required on government contracts in Wisconsin. They portray the debate largely as one over local control. If government officials have had good experiences with mandatory PLAs in the past, they ask, why should they be barred from using them again?

The Associated Press contributed to this report.