Walker proposing repealing prevailing wage requirements, banning PLAs (UPDATE)

Walker proposing repealing prevailing wage requirements, banning PLAs (UPDATE)

By: Erika Strebel February 8, 2017 4:01 pm

As part of his budget proposal, Gov. Scott Walker is calling for the elimination of the state’s remaining prevailing-wage requirements and a ban that would prevent local governments from imposing project-labor agreements on contractors working on public jobs.

Erika Strebel is the law beat reporter for The Daily Reporter.

