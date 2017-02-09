Carthage College to build $21.5 million residence hall

Exterior (east side) NOTE: One floor has been added to the building since this image was prepared. Interior (east side) – This image depicts some of the common spaces on the entry level. Overlays Previous Next Previous Next

Carthage College plans to build a 43,000-square-foot, $21.5 million residence hall that will house up to 126 students, university officials announced Wednesday.

According to a news release from Carthage College, construction crews are expected to break ground on the project this summer, and will have it open to students in 2018.

Ash Lettow of Milwaukee-based Workshop Architects is the designer of the building. The tower-like structure will feature suite-style housing and two floors that will be used for study, relaxation and programming.

The new building will also connect to the existing Joseph Johnson and Madrigrano Family residence halls. It will more than triple the square footage that is now set aside for common space in the two existing halls.

The additional housing falls in line with the college’s plans to increase undergraduate enrollment by 100 students to 2,700 by 2019.