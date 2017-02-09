Milwaukee officials approve Housing Trust Fund grants

Members of the Milwaukee Common Council have approved $526,000 in Housing Trust Fund grants.

The money will go toward six projects that include the construction of new housing, rehabilitation of existing housing stock and the conversion of historic buildings into new residential units.

Since 2008, the Housing Trust fund has awarded nearly $6 million worth of grants. The money has helped build or rehabilitate 763 units of housing, totaling $103 million in investment, according to a news release from Alderman Michael Murphy’s office.

The grant recipients include:

Heartland Housing Inc., which will turn the former St. Anthony Hospital into a 60-unit apartment complex for people who are chronically homeless or have behavioral-health troublees;

J. Jeffers & Co. for plans to build 41 new affordable-housing units next to the Historic Garfield Avenue School campus;

Gorman & Co., which will acquire and rehabilitate 50 units of foreclosed duplexes and single-family homes at sites around the city;

Habitat for Humanity, which will rehabilitate up to eight previously foreclosed homes;

Revitalize Milwaukee, which plans to make updates, repairs or accessibility modifications to as many as six residences owned by poor, elderly people; and

The Sherman Park Community Association, which plans to replace deteriorating roofs and make emergency repairs in the Sherman Park Neighborhood Improvement District.