Walker keeping some road projects on track, delaying others

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is following through with his promise not to raise gas taxes or vehicle registration fees to pay for roads, while abandoning Milwaukee’s Interstate 94 east-west expansion project.

But he’s keeping other ongoing highway projects on track that were scheduled by the Department of Transportation to be delayed.

Those are expanding and reconstructing the Highway 151/Verona Road interchange in southwest Madison and reconstructing 11 miles of Highway 15 near New London in Outagamie County. The governor’s budget also promises to keep other big projects, such as the reconstructions of the Zoo Interchange west of Milwaukee, of Interstate 39/90 between Madison and Illinois and U.S. Highway 10/441 in and near Appleton, on schedule.

Walker’s roads budget would rely on borrowing half a billion dollars. Assembly Republicans have said lawmakers should also consider raising transportation-related revenue while cutting unspecified other taxes by an equal amount.