Walker wants $450M in new bonding for state building projects

But governor has yet to release specific capital-budget plans

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com February 9, 2017 1:44 pm

Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed budget would authorize $450 million in new borrowing for vertical construction projects while changing the rules determining which projects must go before the state’s Building Commission before being put out to bid. The governor’s budget proposal, made public Wednesday, did not specify which projects Walker wants to have included in the state’s ...

