Mortenson expects 4 percent increase in Milwaukee-market project costs this year

Mortenson Construction expects non-residential construction costs in the Milwaukee area to increase about 4 percent this year over what they were in 2015, according to a quarterly Construction Cost Index released by company officials this week.

The Golden Valley, Minn.-based contractor, tracks and reports on six metropolitan areas in the U.S.: Milwaukee, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Phoenix and Seattle.

These six markets are now witnessing steady gains in their construction industries and are expected to continue seeing strong growth in certain areas, according to a news release from Mortenson.

Mortenson recommends in its report that building owners expect non-residential construction costs in the six markets to increase by between 3.5 and 4.5 percent in 2017. Last year, overall costs increased by between 2.7 and 6.1 percent in those markets.

The report notes that Milwaukee’s construction-labor market grew at a modest rate of 2 percent in the latest quarter. This suggests that wage pressures will be less than they were in 2013 and 2014, when the market was growing more quickly, according to the report.