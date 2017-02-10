Preservationists prepare for fight with Walker over credits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Historic preservationists are preparing for another fight with Gov. Scott Walker over a wildly popular tax credit program used to restore and maintain historic properties.

Walker proposed in his state budget released this week to cap the Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit program to no more than $10 million a year. He called the same limit two years ago, but was brushed back by the Legislature.

The same coalition of development, municipal and historic preservation groups that defeated the cap then is regrouping again this year. Wisconsin Realtors Association lobbyist Tom Larson said Friday he was surprised Walker was trying again given the broad support shown for the tax breaks.

Walker argues the program should be limited to not crowd out other economic development priorities.