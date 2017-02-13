Quantcast
St. Ann Center Bucyrus Campus to receive $5M in state capital budget

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com February 13, 2017 2:59 pm

St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care’s Bucyrus Campus on Milwaukee’s north side would receive $5 million from the state under Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed capital budget, the governor's office announced on Monday.

