Up the River (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)
By: Kevin Harnack
February 13, 2017
1:20 pm
D & G Carpentry Greenfire Management Services River House Apartments Sanchez Painting Contractors Wisconsin Window Concepts 1:20 pm Mon, February 13, 2017
The Daily Reporter - WI Construction News & Bids
Progress continues Wednesday at the River House Apartments in Milwaukee. Greenfire Management Services is the construction manager on the project and is building two 248-unit apartment buildings, roughly 190,000 square feet each.
Staff photos by Kevin Harnack
-
-
Sanchez Painting Contractors’ Dennis Diaz paints walls in an apartment.
-
-
Nic Bazniski and Jeremy Martin, both of Waukesha-based Wisconsin Window Concepts, hang fascia on blinds in an apartment.
-
-
D & G Carpentry’s Gregg Dietman drills holes in the back of a sink cabinet unit to make room for plumbing.