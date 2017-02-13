Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Up the River (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Up the River (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

By: Kevin Harnack February 13, 2017 1:20 pm

Progress continues Wednesday at the River House Apartments in Milwaukee. Greenfire Management Services is the construction manager on the project and is building two 248-unit apartment buildings, roughly 190,000 square feet each.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo