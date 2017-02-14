Quantcast
AGC warns of protectionism’s effect on materials costs

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com February 14, 2017 12:53 pm

A national construction group is warning that the Trump Administration’s support for “Buy American” provisions, higher tariffs and import restrictions will only strengthen the forces now pushing up the cost of construction materials.

