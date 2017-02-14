Quantcast
Trending
Home / Community Development / Broadband bill would target underserved rural areas

Broadband bill would target underserved rural areas

By: Associated Press February 14, 2017 9:59 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are circulating a bill to expand broadband service in underserved parts of the state.

The bill made public Tuesday is sponsored by Rep. Romaine Quinn and Sen. Howard Marklein. It would allocate $15.5 million in grants for rural areas. Almost a quarter of Wisconsinites live in rural areas and around 40 percent do not have broadband, or high-speed internet access, at home.

Quinn and other Republican lawmakers focused on improving life in rural Wisconsin plan to hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss the broadband bill and other initiatives to improve health care access and job creation.

Gov. Scott Walker’s budget proposal released last week included an additional $35 million for broadband, which includes the grants. A significant portion will go toward schools and educational institutions.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo