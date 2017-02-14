Demolition bid approved on Manitowoc manufacturing building (UPDATE)

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Part of a building that was once a staple of manufacturing in Manitowoc is coming down after sitting empty for more than 13 years.

The Manitowoc Common Council unanimously approved a demolition bid on the vacant building Monday, WLUK-TV reported. The city became the owner of the former aluminum cookware plant in July.

Chicago-based Bradenburg Industrial Services submitted the bid for the project. The contract says the building must be demolished between March 1 and July 1.

The total cost of demolition is expected to be more than $2.5 million. A federal grant of nearly $400,000 is helping offset the city’s costs. Manitowoc is also applying for a $500,000 state grant.

“The citizens knew how much we budgeted, how much we expected, it came within budget, and we’re still aggressively looking for other funds,” said Mayor Justin Nickels.

The cost for Brandenburg’s work is about $1.4 million, and the city is also considering awarding a $585,000 contract to Waste Management for garbage disposal. Manitowoc already has a separate contract of more than $583,500 for Holian Environmental Cleaning Corp. to remove asbestos, which is already underway.

City leaders said the total bids would make the project more than $128,000 under budget.

Alderman Jim Brey said he is already looking toward the future for the site. He said he’d like to see small retail stores, or something similar, in the area.

“It’s about time, but it’s a win-win situation for Manitowoc,” Brey said.