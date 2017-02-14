Quantcast
Republican lawmakers mum on gas tax hike

By: Associated Press February 14, 2017 1:20 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Eight state Assembly Republicans have declined to say whether they would support a gas tax increase to deal with a shortfall in the state’s transportation budget.

Speaker Robin Vos of Racine has floated the possibility, but Gov. Scott Walker has said this is not the time to raise gas taxes.

Eight Assembly Republicans were asked at a Tuesday news conference on rural issues to raise their hands if they support raising gas taxes. None of them did.

Rep. Romaine Quinn says the $500 million of additional borrowing in Walker’s budget proposal to pay for transportation projects was too much but declined to share an alternative when questioned further.

The representatives were Quinn, Ed Brooks, James Edming, Joel Kitchens, Bob Kulp, John Spiros, Rob Swearingen and Ron Tusler.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

