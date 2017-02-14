Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Walker defends proposal to reinstate loan program

Walker defends proposal to reinstate loan program

By: Associated Press February 14, 2017 4:06 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says he wants to bring back a troubled state loan program because local economic development officials told him they needed assistance.

Walker was asked Tuesday about the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s loan program he wants to reinstate after phasing it out because some loans were never repaid, costing the state millions of dollars.

Walker says reinstating the loans is a way to be responsive to local economic development leaders “particularly in smaller areas” without adding state funding.

Walker says bringing the loans back with new requirements including that they not be forgivable “makes sense.” Walker’s proposal to reinstate the business loans was included in his two-year state budget released last week.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo