Walker supports Congress vote to allow drug testing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is praising legislation Congress is expected to vote on that would open the door to the state’s drug testing recipients of unemployment benefits.

Walker and the governors of Texas, Utah and Mississippi sent a letter last week to House Ways and Means Committee Chair Kevin Brady in support of a measure that would remove limits put in place under President Barack Obama.

Walker said in a news release Tuesday that he applauds leadership for scheduling a vote to grant states more options. He says requiring drug testing for people on public assistance is a central component of his welfare-reform plans.

Walker appealed directly to President Donald Trump in a letter from December, urging him to return power to state by eliminating federal restrictions.