Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Mortenson’s Vignali takes unconventional path into construction

Mortenson’s Vignali takes unconventional path into construction

By: Jessica Stephen, Special to The Daily Reporter February 16, 2017 11:48 am

Kathleen Vignali got a master’s degree in mechanical engineering, so she must have always known she was going into construction, right? Not so much.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo