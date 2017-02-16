Quantcast
Trending
Home / Editors' Picks / Ahead of Waukesha water plan, students, researchers testing Root River

Ahead of Waukesha water plan, students, researchers testing Root River

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com February 16, 2017 2:07 pm

In preparation for Waukesha’s plan to pull drinking water from Lake Michigan and eventually return an equal amount to the Root River, UW-Parkside professors joined federal researchers on Thursday to begin monitoring water conditions at eight sites along the waterway.

Tagged with:

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo