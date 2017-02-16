Milwaukee’s Potawatomi Hotel may add second tower, 200 more rooms

The Forest County Potawatomi Community, a tribe that owns the hotel and a neighboring casino at 1721 W. Canal St., is looking to build a second hotel tower, according to recent news reports. The new tower would add between 150 and 200 more rooms. The existing 381-room hotel was first opened in 2014.

The expansion plans were first reported in a BizTimes.com article. The article also states that the tribe plans to break ground on the project sometime this year.

No expansion plans have been made official yet, according to a statement the tribe released on Wednesday.

“Potawatomi Hotel & Casino has a long history of growth in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley,” the statement said. “With that in mind, leadership within the Tribe and at the business is constantly examining ways to improve the property to benefit our millions of guests, thousands of team members and our owners — the Forest County Potawatomi.”

The statement continued: “At this time, there are no definitive decisions in place regarding expansion or further development.”

The tribe also pointed out that any large expansion project pursue would first have to go through a “rigorous legislative process,” as well as require significant planning. Any expansion project at that location would require an approval of zoning modifications by the city.

Jeff Fleming, a spokesman for Milwaukee’s Department of City Development, said on Thursday that no plans have been filed with the city.