Summerfest, BMO renew Summerfest partnership

BMO Harris Bank and Milwaukee World Festival Inc., the group that organizes events at Milwaukee’s Henry Meier Festival Park, have renewed their long-term partnership, officials announced on Wednesday.

The festival grounds near downtown Milwaukee best known as the site of the annual Summerfest music festival.

The new multi-year agreement extends a partnership reaching back to 2006. Among other things, the agreement led to the construction of the BMO Harris Pavilion on the festival grounds in 2012. The 10,000-person capacity venue includes 5,000 fixed seats.

Since its construction, the stage has seen performances by various headlining entertainers, including Willie Nelson and The Isley Brothers.

“BMO Harris Bank has been a sponsor that has contributed immensely to Summerfest with the construction of the BMO Harris Pavilion, one of the most popular and scenic stages on the grounds,” Don Smiley, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee World Festival, said in a statement.

The renewed partnership will provide special perks to BMO Harris Bank customers during Summerfest’s 50th festival this summer. They include access to a dedicated entrance on the south end of the grounds, free ATM transactions and a discount on merchandise bought with a BMO Harris Bank card.

The news comes about a month after the announcement of a 10-year partnership between Milwaukee World Festival and American Family Insurance. The agreement called for the construction of a new $30 million to $35 million, 23,000-seat amphitheater at the site of the existing Marcus Amphitheater.

Work on the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater is expected to start in 2019 or 2020. The current amphitheater, which opened in 1987, also has 23,000 seats.