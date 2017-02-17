Capital budget includes $5 million for La Crosse Center

Wisconsin’s capital budget will include $5 million to remodel and expand the La Crosse Center, Gov. Scott Walker announced Friday.

The money being set aside in the governor’s proposed budget will allow for renovation and expansion work in order for it to handle heavy usage, according to a news release. The city has already committed $35 million to the project.

The project will include a new ballroom and terrace overlooking the Mississippi River, expanded meeting space and a new lobby and additional gathering space. The goal is to provide more opportunities for conventions, meetings, banquets and similar events at the venue that already has an annual economic impact of $40 million.

“This project not only serves the people of La Crosse, but the tristate area of Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota,” Walker said in the release.