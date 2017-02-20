Filling Station (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Crews working with Madison-based Stevens Construction construct the State Street Station project on Feb. 8 in Wauwatosa. Stevens Construction is overseeing the 338,000-square-foot project, which will feature 148 apartments, parking and commercial space. The project is being built for Waukesha-based HSI Properties.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

Tradesman International’s Donald Oliver nails shims for windows at the project. Portions of the State Street Station are visible in the background as Craig Foster, an employee of Stevens Construction, installs a knife plate.

Stevens Construction’s Nick Bruley frames speaker boxes in the rafters above what will be the fitness area inside the State Street Station.

