Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Filling Station (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Filling Station (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

By: Kevin Harnack February 20, 2017 12:30 pm

Crews working with Madison-based Stevens Construction construct the State Street Station project on Feb. 8 in Wauwatosa. Stevens Construction is overseeing the 338,000-square-foot project, which will feature 148 apartments, parking and commercial space. The project is being built for Waukesha-based HSI Properties.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo