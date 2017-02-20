Walker asks public for help selling his budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker wants Wisconsinites who like his budget to help him rally support.

Walker’s campaign launched digital ads Monday encouraging citizens to write to their legislators in support of key elements of his budget proposal.

Republican legislative leaders have been cautious about Walker’s proposed spending increases since he unveiled his budget earlier this month. Democrats say his proposals are unrealistic and designed to boost his appeal as he prepares to run for a third term.

It appears Walker hopes to encourage support among lawmakers by appealing directly to their constituents.

Using the ad campaign’s accompanying website, WalkerBudget.com, voters can send form letters urging legislators to support a University of Wisconsin tuition cut, increased K-12 school funding or lower taxes.