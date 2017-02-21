Daktronics to outfit digital displays at new Bucks arena

Milwaukee Bucks officials have tapped Daktronics Inc. to install digital signs both for the team’s new downtown arena and surrounding developments.

Daktronics, whose headquarters is in Brookings, S.D., designs and builds electronic scoreboards and other programmable digital displays. The firm plans to equip the arena with the largest equilateral center-hung scoreboard in use in the NBA. Separately, at the arena’s northwest entrance, the company will put up a large, outdoor LED display.

“Daktronics is the best in the business at creating that ‘wow’ factor for fans in all corners of the building,” Peter Feigin, Bucks president, said in a statement.

The firm is no stranger to the area, having installed the video display system at Miller Park for the Milwaukee Brewers.

As for the new Bucks arena, the scoreboard on order will cover more than three-quarters of the basketball court below it. Its four main displays will each measure about 25-feet high by 29-feet wide and will also have various “underbelly” displays for viewing by people sitting close to the court.

The arena’s northwest corner, meanwhile, will be wrapped in a 15-foot-high, 85-foot-wide see-through LED display. A sign of this sort will let fans inside the arena see out through the glass facade even while those outside read electronic messages.

Daktronics’ plans don’t stop there. The company will also install a 360-degree LED “ribbon” display around the seating area of the arena, an LED sign at the northwest corner of a new parking structure being built north of the arena, and scoreboards at a new team training center being built just northwest of the arena.

Reece Kurtenbach, chief executive officer of Daktronics, said the firm will work closely with other companies already employed on the arena and related developments to make sure the signs complement the project’s general design plans.

“As part of a new construction process such as this, we are able to work with all the parties involved with building the arena to ensure the video system fits into the overall design as intended,” Kurtenbach said in a statement. “This new arena will be an exceptional venue for live events and we’re looking forward to seeing the completed project.”

Kansas City-based Populous Inc. is heading the design team assembled for the new arena. The group also consists of HNTB, of Kansas City, and Eppstein Uhen Architects, of Milwaukee. Mortenson Construction’s Milwaukee office is the construction manager overseeing the work on the new arena.

The Bucks’ announcement concerning Daktronics came a day before a Milwaukee Common Council committee was scheduled to consider a proposed modification to the arena’s original development plans.

Among other things, the proposed modifications call for approving the plans to add the see-through LED display to the arena’s northwest entrance; changing pavement patterns, planting beds and tree locations on the arena’s east side; and adding a monument to the southeast corner of the arena site.

The city’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee had the minor changes on its agenda for Wednesday morning. If approved, the plans would next go to the full Common Council.