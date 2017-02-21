Oak Creek mayor stepping down to join radio talk show

Steve Scaffidi plans to step down as mayor of Oak Creek to join WTMJ radio as a mid-afternoon talk-show host.

Scaffidi, who will also resign from Leonard & Finco Public Relations, where he holds a position as an account executive, will team up with WTMJ executive producer Erik Bilstad to form “Scaffidi & Bilstad.” The talk show will air from noon to 3 p.m. on weekdays, according to a news release.

The show will launch on Feb. 28.

Under Scaffidi’s leadership, Oak Creek has seen a significant amount of development in recent years. The Drexel Town Square development, for instance, contains a new city hall and library surrounded by shops, restaurants and apartments.

The Swedish furniture retailer IKEA also plans on building a new 295,000-square-foot store in Oak Creek just off Interstate 94’s interchange with Drexel Avenue. IKEA plans to name a general contractor on that project this spring, and expects the work to finish by summer 2018.

Scaffidi, meanwhile, will primarily pay attention to the news of the day on his new radio talk show.

“I’m looking forward to joining WTMJ to inform and entertain the listeners with honest conversation as a conservative,” he said in a statement. “Now more than ever we need quality news, information and perspective on-air. I can’t wait to get started.”