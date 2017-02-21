Walker recommends $803 million for state building projects (UPDATE)

Gov. Scott Walker released capital budget plans Tuesday calling for $75 million to go to a replacement of the Department of Justice’s Milwaukee crime lab while delaying the construction of a new state office building and various UW System projects.

All told, the governor’s proposed capital budget calls for spending just over $800 million on building projects through mid-2019. If approved without changes, that would be down from about $848.7 million in the current budget and $1.45 billion in the previous budget.

The biggest proposal up for approval in the governor’s capital budget is a $75 million request to either put up or renovate a building to provide 150,000 square feet of space to house the Department of Justice’s crime lab, a Division of Criminal Investigation field office, a training center and various other law enforcement-related operations in southeast Wisconsin.

The lab would be used to analyze controlled substances and produce toxicology reports, process DNA samples and perform various sorts of forensic tests, among other things. The new building would replace the current 39,686-square-foot crime lab near the corner of West Lapham Boulevard and South 11th Street.

The state issued a request for proposals last fall seeking developers who would be willing to undertake the crime-lab building as a private project that could eventually either be leased or sold to the state. State officials have produced a short list of five development teams that could be chosen for the project but have yet to announce which one is the winner.

Walker’s proposed capital budget is just as notable, meanwhile, for the projects it would leave out. One of the biggest not to make the governor’s plans was a proposed $65 million, 163,400-square-foot replacement of the Milwaukee State Office Building at 819 N. 6th St. Walker’s budget would instead set $4 million aside for land acquisition and site development.

A request for proposals would then be put out in April 2018 and construction would start a year later. Bonding that has already been authorized but not used – rather than new debt – would be used for the project.

READ THE CAPITAL BUDGET

Also left on the cutting-room floor were various UW-System projects, including a proposed $35.9 million renovation of Wyllie Hall at UW-Parkside, a $63.5 million extension and renovation of UW-Eau Claire’s Hass Fine Arts Center and a nearly $42 million student health and wellness center at UW-Stevens Point. Of the nearly $794.5 million worth of projects the UW-System had sought approval for, Walker recommended only about $128.3 million, although an additional request for nearly $160 million worth of repairs was simply moved to another part of the budget.

“We appreciate the funding the Governor provided in his budget which will allow us to make general repairs across the UW System, as well as update the technology our students are using in the classroom,” UW President Ray Cross said in an official statement. “We carefully developed a reasonable capital budget plan to perform a limited amount of work each year at a steady pace. The longer we delay these critical repairs, the more it ultimately costs students and taxpayers in the end.”

The state’s current capital budget saw similar cuts as Walker and lawmakers struggled to reduce the state’s reliance on debt. The new budget would authorize only $450 million worth of new borrowing, up from $101.2 million in the current budget but down from $1.15 billion in the previous budget.

The governor’s proposal also includes $361.3 million for the maintenance and repair of state buildings and related infrastructure. That amount is down from the nearly $535.7 million state agencies had requested for those purposes.

Walker’s administration came under fire last year following reports that UW-System buildings and infrastructure are in need of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of repairs.

The state Building Commission is scheduled to meet in March to vote on the recommendations.